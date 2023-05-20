Boss Silva hails Fulham for ‘great season’

Fulham boss Marco Silva hailed his players for a “great season” back in the Premier League.

Silva’s side concluded their home campaign with a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, where Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in his first start since his eight-game ban.







With one match of the season remaining, the draw moved Fulham to 52 points – one short of the club’s highest-ever Premier League total – and they are guaranteed a top-half finish.

“It is not a decent season, it is a great season,” Silva said.

“Everyone predicted for us to be the first team to go down but this group of players have been unbelievable.

“Everything they have tried and done every single day to learn to improve and that for me, has been the main thing. I have to congratulate them.”

Meanwhile, Palace’s former Fulham boss Roy Hodgson said he was “humbled” by the reception he received from fans on his return to Craven Cottage.







