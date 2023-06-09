Duffy joins Norwich after Fulham departure

Shane Duffy has joined Norwich City on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old defender, released by Fulham at the end of his contract, has signed a three-year deal with the Canaries.

“I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. And I’m excited to help the team get back to the Premier League,” he told Norwich’s website.

Duffy joined Fulham on a season-long loan from Brighton last summer and on a permanent deal in January.

He did not start a league game for the Whites, but turning his loan move into a permanent one enabled them to sign Cedric Soares on loan from Arsenal.

Norwich head coach David Wagner said: “We’re delighted to welcome Shane to the club. He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.

“From my conversations with Shane, his vision was clear. You can feel that determination and hunger to play and win football games.”







