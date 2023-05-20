Hodgson moved by ‘incredible’ reception from fans at Fulham

Roy Hodgson admitted he was humbled by the reception he received from Fulham and Crystal Palace supporters at Craven Cottage in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Hodgson is still revered by Fulham fans after guiding the club to their highest Premier League finish, in 2009, and to the Europa League final 12 months later.

His stock is also sky high in the eyes of Palace fans after guiding them to mid-table security after they looked in grave danger of relegation when he came out of retirement to replace Patrick Vieira in March for second spell as Eagles boss.







Hodgson was greeted with cheers from the home supporters when he got off the Palace team coach and when the sides came out for the match.

He then had the rare experience of both sets of fans singing his name – something the 74-year-old said he had never experienced before in his long career.

“That was incredible and I am humbled by it really,” Hodgson said.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for both sets of fans and how they treated me today when they cheered my name.

“I have had a wonderful time at both clubs. It’s really nice for two sets of fans to recognise that and it was an accolade you can only dream of and it will be a big day in memory, whatever happens in the future.

“It’s not something many managers get.”







