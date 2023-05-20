Fulham v Crystal Palace player ratings

Fulham drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage. Here’s how we rated the Whites players.

Bernd Leno: 6

Didn’t have a great deal to do but could do little about both Palace goals. Almost kept out the equaliser before Joel Ward followed up his save from a melee in the box with his first goal for over four years.







Kenny Tete: 6

Caught out for the Palace opener when Ebere Eze’s sumptuous pass found the onrushing Odsonne Edouard.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6

Made some crucial interceptions but could have done more to prevent both goals. Did deliver one superb pass with the outside of his right foot in the first half to set up an attack.

Issa Diop: 6

Made one fine tackle to deny a certain Palace goal midway through the second half and had a good battle with the physical Jordan Ayew and Edouard. Like Tosin, could have been better for both goals.

Antonee Robinson: 6

A mixed display from left-back. Had some good moments going forward but defensively he was tested by the movement and pace of the Palace attack.

Harrison Reed: 7

The pick of Fulham’s midfield trio. An energetic presence and used the ball well including a perfect cross into the path of Aleksandar Mitrovic that the big striker uncharacteristically side-footed wide from close range.

Joao Palhinha: 6

Has his hands full trying to contain the roving Eze on what a rare off-day for the Portuguese midfielder given his high standards this season.

Tom Cairney: 6

Caught out terribly for the Palace goal when Eze’s outrageous drop of the shoulder left him trailing in his wake as he sauntered forward to set up Edouard’s venomous strike. That aside, was neat and tidy in Fulham’s three-man midfield.

Willian: 8

Showed just why Marco Silva sees his re-signing as a priority in the summer with a sparkling display. Fulham’s most lively player set up their second goal and was excellent throughout.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 8

His return to the starting line-up began with a broken nose from the arm of former team-mate Joachim Andersen before equalising from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Should have scored a second just after the restart when he shot wide from close range before heading home his side’s second just after the hour mark.

Harry Wilson: 5

Won the penalty on the stroke of half-time, somewhat fortuitously when he appeared to run into Tyrick Mitchell. Quiet otherwise and replaced 10 minutes from time by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 6

Introduced late in the game and didn’t really have the chance the make an impression, as was Manor Solomon.







