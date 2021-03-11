Fulham captain Cairney close to finally returning to action

Tom Cairney is back in full training and could return to match action as early as next week.

The Fulham captain has been battling to overcome a knee injury.







Cairney, 30, has responded well to a new course of treatment and has fared better since a recent minor setback.

And he might even be involved for Fulham’s development side in a match against Stoke on Monday.

Whites boss Scott Parker explained: “Tom is back training with us, but not (ready) for the weekend I would have thought.

“He might need a game to get some football because he’s been out for a long time now.”

Cairney last appeared in a match on December 19, against Newcastle, but the problem started when he was injured in a pre-season friendly against MK Dons.

Parker has no new injury worries to contend with ahead of Saturday’s game against Premier League leaders Manchester City.







