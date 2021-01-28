Cairney begins new treatment in attempt to avoid surgery

Tom Cairney has begun a new treatment on a persistent knee injury which will keep the Fulham captain out for several more weeks.

Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday that Cairney had started a course of therapy designed to heal the problem without resorting to surgery.







The head coach said: “He has had different treatment starting today and we’ll have to see how he reacts to that and whether there’s an improvement.

“Obviously the medical team are doing all they can and going into every different avenue. We’ll see where we are in a few weeks.”

Cairney struggled through the first part of the season after picking up an injury in a pre-season friendly against MK Dons.

But he has not featured since the game against Newcastle on December 19.







