Fulham have ‘improved ten-fold’, says Parker

Fulham boss Scott Parker says his side’s battling point at Brighton shows how far they have come on since the start of the season.

The Whites were on the back foot for much of the game at the Amex Stadium but held out for a 0-0 draw and almost won the game in the dying seconds when Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s shot was cleared off the line by Lewis Dunk.







It was Fulham’s sixth draw in eight games and although they have struggled in front of goal this season, Parker believes they are showing they have the gumption to dig their way out of the bottom three.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was outstanding, as were centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo as Brighton pushed hard for a winner in the second half.

“You’ve got to stay in games to stay in this league,” Parker said.

“We came here to win, we are happy with a clean sheet and a point and we move on.

“We defended well, weathered the storm from their set-plays and the keeper has dominated his box well and made some big saves.

“This team three or four months ago needed to score three or four goals to win a game.

“But we are a young team with not much Premier League experience but it has improved ten-fold.”

