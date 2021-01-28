Parker accepts he won’t have money to sign a striker

Scott Parker says he accepts and understands why funds won’t be made available to him to make any additions to his squad before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Parker denied reports French striker M'Bala Nzola, who has scored nine goals in 13 games in Serie A this season for newly-promoted Spezia, will be on his way to Craven Cottage in a £10m deal, despite the Whites scoring just 15 times all season.







Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara are the only two recognised strikers at the club, but both have struggled with form and fitness, leaving winger Ivan Cavaleiro as the makeshift forward.

The Portuguese has scored two goals this season – one from the penalty spot – and spurned a good opportunity in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Brighton.

However, Parker said it is up to him and his coaching team to find a way to add goals to their new-found defensive solidity which earned them a sixth draw in eight games.

“I think it is going to be difficult for us to bring a player in for a number of reasons,” Parker said.

“We are living in a world which is uncertain. Where we are and where we are placed (in the league) is uncertain so the financial commitment at the moment is maybe a big ask for us.

“That is fine, my main focus at the moment is trying to develop this team, keep improving and we’ll see what happens.

“We have 19 games left this season and I have full belief in this team.

“As crazy as this sounds, because we have only won two games all year, we are moving in the right direction.”

Fulham opted to sign high-profile loanees in the summer like Alphonse Areola, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joachim Andersen and Ademola Lookman, after a raft of disastrous big-money acquisitions during their ill-fated 2018/19 Premier League campaign that has saddled the club with a bloated squad and a crippling wage bill.

PSG goalkeeper Areyola added to his outstanding collection of performances with another big display against Brighton, as did Andersen, whose strong form has coincided with Fulham’s improved defensive displays after he missed the start of the season due to injury.

“He has been fantastic for us, it would be unfair just to single him out, but he has been quite incredible really,” Parker said.

“He is a top, top player, I am so pleased to have him here.

"He works at his craft and is constantly engaged and improving and has been first class."








