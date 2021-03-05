Cairney suffers another setback in battle to overcome knee problem

Tom Cairney has suffered another setback in his attempt to overcome a knee problem.

The Fulham captain appeared to have responded well to new laser treatment two weeks ago, but Scott Parker has revealed a new concern.







“He’s making progress, but it’s slow and it’s been a bit up and down,” the head coach said.

“He had a bit of a setback last week, albeit a minor one. He had a little bit of time off and came off it (training).

“He’s now back with us. But again, it’s part training and modified training.

“We’re going to have manage it a little bit now and we’re hoping we can get past this sticky point and see where we are.”

Time is running out for Cairney to make any meaningful contribution to the season bearing in mind the need to return to full training, warm-up games – probably for the Under-23s – and any other fine tuning.

The 30-year-old last appeared in a match on December 19, against Newcastle, but the problem dates back to a knock he picked up in a pre-season friendly.







