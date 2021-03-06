Parker explains thinking behind rotating wing-backs

Scott Parker has revealed why he left Kenny Tete out of the starting line-up beaten by Tottenham.

The head coach has explained his thinking behind a rotation policy for all of his wing-backs – that includes Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina and Joe Bryan.







Although centre-backs Tosin and Joachim Andersen have been constants over the last four games, the other four have been in and out of the starting line-up.

Parker insists changes made has nothing to do with fitness – or lack of it.

He said: “It’s about different ways of trying to assert ourselves on games, and how best to nullify the threat of the opposition we’re playing.

“It’s also about giving us a real threat moving forward. I think we’re very flexible in changing from out of possession and into possession. We’re a very positional -based team.

“For every decision as a manager you make tactically, you gets some right, you get some wrong. You have to recognise and change quickly.

“Horses for courses? Yes, every way we go about a game tactically is solely for those reasons. It’s nothing to do with physical side, it’s about how to set up if we’re going forward.”







