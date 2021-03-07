Liverpool v Fulham player ratings

Fulham gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a memorable 1-0 win at Anfield. Here’s how we rated the Whites players:







Alphonse Areola: 8

Made a magnificent one-handed save to deny Diogo Jota and was alert in the first half to keep out Mo Salah from close range. Dealt comfortably with everything that came his way.

Kenny Tete: 7

Got forward to good effect as Fulham dominated the first half and was disciplined in his defensive duties as Liverpool pressed in vain for an equaliser.

Joachim Andersen: 9

The classy Danish centre-back was a tower of strength at the heart of the Fulham defence. Although not blessed with great pace, the Whites skipper reads the game impeccably and his last-ditch injury-time clearance in the six-yard box with Sadio Mane waiting to pounce proved to be match-winning.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 8

So solid at the back alongside Andersen. Made one crucial clearance midway through the second half when he reacted quickest after Mane’s header came back off the post. Made numerous tackles and clearances to force out a memorable win.

Ola Aina: 8

A wholehearted defensive display from the former Chelsea man who stayed strong and on his feet to help Areola deny Salah in the first-half and then played his part in closing out the win when moved into a back-three in the final 10 minutes.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 7

Worked tirelessly throughout and had a glorious chance to add a second goal for his side when he dispossessed James Milner but was unable to apply a finish.

Harrison Reed: 8

Has blossomed into a key man in this Fulham side with his terrier-like play and alongside Lemina he helped Fulham win the crucial midfield battle.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 7

Gritty display. Used the ball well to start some decent attacks in the first half and dug in well defensively in the final 15 minutes.

Ademola Lookman: 8

Time and time again he found space out wide, causing no end of problems for the fallen champions in the first half to help his side to a priceless victory. Less influential in the second and withdrawn 10 minutes from time.

Mario Lemina: 9

Picked the perfect time to produce his best performance for Fulham in a superb all-round midfield display. Became the first Whites player since Collins John in 2006 to score at Anfield with a fine strike on the stroke of half-time and worked tirelessly to link defence and attack.

Josh Maja: 7

Had two good chances to in the first half which really he should have done better with. Despite that, his movement gave Liverpool’s makeshift defence problems. Replaced on 67 minutes by Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Employed in an almost defensive forward role, dropped deep on a few occasions to get the ball and take some pressure off the defence as the hosts tried to force an equaliser.

Antoinee Robinson: 6

Came on for the tiring Lookman late in the game and dug in to help out the defence and close out the win.







