Frank dedicates Brentford’s derby triumph to absent fans

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side after they seized a late 2-0 west London derby win at Fulham – and dedicated the victory to the Bees fans who were unable to attend the game.

Well-taken goals from Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes in the 88th and 90th minutes respectively earned the points to stun the Whites in the behind-closed-doors Craven Cottage clash.

The Bees remain fourth in the Championship table – but they are now only a single point behind their close rivals.

“I think we played a fairly good game and it was honestly quite even and maybe we were a little bit on top,” said Frank.

“I’m pleased how we ended both halves – we looked strong and had energy at the end.”

Brentford have done the double over Fulham this season, having beaten the Whites in December at Griffin Park. And Frank dedicated the triumph to the absent Bees fans.

“Our fitness was massive and you could see in the last 15, where a lot of games will be decided, we just kept going,” he added. “

We are going to need everybody. We can only do this together, running and working together. We missed the fans enormously and this is for them.

“Fulham is a top side and they play a beautiful brand of football, but we have improved as a team and a club this season. In general we kept them pretty quiet.”







