Parker frustrated after Fulham’s derby defeat



Scott Parker admitted his frustration after seeing Fulham lose the west London derby at home to Brentford in dramatic fashion.

The Bees emerged with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes in the final two minutes.

Brentford remain fourth in the Championship table – but Thomas Frank’s men are now just one point behind their neighbours.

Fulham had looked lively for most of the game, with Bobby Decordova-Reid hitting the bar in the first half, but an inability to take their chances proved extremely costly.

And while Fulham boss Parker was understandably disappointed with the outcome, he remains positive.

“We’ve not won the game, not managed to get a result so it’s bitterly disappointing in that sense,” he said.

“I felt we had a very good spell in the second half where we had a goal disallowed from Mitrović, their keeper’s pulled off a great save, and we had another couple of chances in and around their box where really, we probably just need one of them to go in and then try and see out the game.

“It was a bit of a killer blow, a sucker punch how they got in and scored their (first) goal, and then the second is obviously a runaway goal where we’re going for it.

Parker added: “Overall, I was very pleased with the players application, their efforts. I felt we took it to Brentford. So, overall disappointing, but we dust ourselves off and move on.”









