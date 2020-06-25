Empty Elland Road means no fear factor when Fulham face Leeds

Elland Road has no fear factor now that games are being played behind closed doors, according to Scott Parker.

The Leeds United faithful are known for bringing a raucous atmosphere to their home games and although Parker believes the ground won’t be the same without fans, he is keen to point out that this could work as either a positive or negative for his Fulham side.

Speaking to reporters via video on Thursday afternoon, the Whites boss said: “It’s always a very hostile and difficult place to go but of course that can have a positive spin.

“I always believe that there are certain players that thrive off that intensity as well, so it can work both ways.

“Leeds players want their fans behind them like we wanted our fans behind us against Brentford.

“On the flip side,the hostility to a stadium at times when going away from home is something that can bring a siege mentality about players or a team.

“It can certainly be a positive for an away team at times as well as it can be a negative. We will just have to wait and see.”

Parker’s men travel to Yorkshire needing a win on Saturday against second-placed Leeds if they are to keep any serious chance of automatic promotion.







