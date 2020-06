Bryan Mbeumo is back in the Brentford squad for Friday’s game against promotion rivals West Brom.

Mbeumo missed the derby victory at Fulham after testing positive for coronavirus.

But boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that the Frenchman is fit and available for the game against the Baggies, although he is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.

“He’s fine. He had no symptoms, is fit and is in the squad,” Frank said.