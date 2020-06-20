Bees score late goals to beat Fulham in derby
Brentford stunned Fulham with two late goals to grab all three points in the behind-closed-doors west London derby.
The Bees shocked the hosts with strikes by Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes, which now leaves them just a point behind the Whites in the Championship in fourth place.
As both teams resumed to action since the enforced suspension, neither could find a way through at Craven Cottage for long spells.
The visitors were the first to create an opportunity when Josh Dasilva, with a shot from 25 yards, brought out a smart stop from Fulham keeper Marek Rodak on 11 minutes.
However, Aleksandar Mitrovic went close just a minute later with a neat header which was saved by David Raya.
Brentford had a huge let-off in the 14th minute when Bobby Decordova-Reid, having cleverly made room from a precise Harrison Reid pass, smashed the ball against the bar with the Whites signalling serious intent.
Having soaked up the hosts’ pressure, Brentford’s Tarique Fosu-Henry was denied by Rodak on the half-hour following a fierce, angled drive.
The Bees began to take a degree of territorial control but neither team could make capital before the break.
Fulham were the stronger of the rivals for large spells in the second half and Mitrovic – having had a goal disallowed earlier for offside – saw a header saved by Raya.
The derby drama arrived late on.
Benrahma forced home from close range with just two minutes left.
And substitute Marcondes crashed home a second in stoppage time, on what turned out to be a surprisingly fruitful afternoon for Thomas Frank’s men.
Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Cairney, Reed (Arter 79), Kebano (Cavaleiro 71), De Cordova-Reid (Johansen 88), Knockaert (Jasper 88), Mitrovic
Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen (Marcondes 69), Norgaard, Dasilva (Valencia 84), Fosu-Henry (Baptiste 69), Watkins, Benrahma.