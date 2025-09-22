Silva confident Wilson will sign new Fulham contract

Marco Silva is confident Harry Wilson will sign a new contract to remain at Fulham.

Wilson’s deal is due to expire next year. During the summer the club kept him at Craven Cottage by taking up an option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Talks about a longer-term deal have been ongoing and boss Silva appears to be optimistic that an agreement will be reached.

Silva said: “He’s not a player that is with me for just one month, two months or two years. This is the fifth season with us. It was my first signing in the football club when I joined and I know him very well.

“I know how much he wants to stay in the football club. Of course, conversations, they are there, with conversations between us and his representatives as well, and let’s see what is going to happen.

“I know really the aim of him is to stay in the football club and if he can get an agreement, his future is going to be with us, 100% sure.”

Wilson, 28, was wanted by Leeds in the final stages of the summer transfer window, with Fulham looking to bring in other wingers.

He ended up staying – and played against Leeds less than two weeks later.

“Never was it something that was concerning about a possible link with other clubs with him. But I think it’s normal for a player with that quality that he has, with the last year on his contract,” said Silva.

“I think these things are normal in terms of interest in him. For me it was not a situation and that was the reason he started the first Premier League game before the deadline.”

Wilson told West London Sport in August that he was happy at Fulham and that negotiations were continuing over a new deal.

“There’s definitely talks about that. I love it here and since I’ve come here I’ve felt very at home and playing in the Premier League,” Wilson said.

“I would say there are talks about it happening. We’re not close yet but let’s see what happens in the next few months and see if we can get something agreed.”