Wilson ‘not close yet’ to new Fulham deal but talks are ongoing

Harry Wilson says he is “not close yet” to signing a new contract but talks are ongoing and he insists he is happy at Fulham.

The club this summer took up an option to extend Wilson’s contract to the end of the season.

Discussions have since been held about a longer-term deal for the Wales international.

“There’s definitely talks about that. I love it here and since I’ve come here I’ve felt very at home and playing in the Premier League,” Wilson told West London Sport’s new Fulham podcast.

“I would say there are talks about it happening. We’re not close yet but let’s see what happens in the next few months and see if we can get something agreed.”

Wilson scored six goals for Marco Silva’s side last season, half of which came against west London rivals Brentford.

He scored the winner against the Bees in May, having netted twice in stoppage time to clinch a dramatic victory against them at Craven Cottage earlier in the season.

It helped establish Wilson as a firm favourite among fans.

The one-year extension ensured Fulham kept Wilson, 28, at the club – and gave him clarity in a World Cup year.

“I wanted to know when it (the contract extension) was coming, towards the end of the season,” he said.

“It’s an important year for me this year. I didn’t want to be going into a World Cup year, which I’m hoping to get to with Wales, not knowing what was coming. So I was glad to get that sorted.

“So I know that I can get my head down and work. Because I really, really enjoy it here.

“Playing at the highest level is something I wanted to do and now we’re there and we’ve kind of established the club there again.

“I didn’t want my time to come to an end without the contract getting extended.”