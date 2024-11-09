Silva hails Wilson after Fulham win

Marco Silva hailed Harry Wilson after the Welshman scored again in Fulham’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Wilson, whose brace gave the Whites a west London derby victory over Brentford, netted again at Selhurst Park just after coming on as a substitute.

It sealed the win after Emile Smith Rowe’s opener – and enhanced Wilson’s case for a starting place.

Boss Silva said: “He (Wilson) is doing the right things. He’s not doing anything wrong.

“He’s competing against very good players, too. Alex (Iwobi), for example, has been one of the best players so far this season, if not the best.

“He’s been so, so brilliant. If I can play with 12 or 13 it’s going to be easier for me but I can’t.

“Adama (Traore) had a fantastic start of the season too, and right now is on the bench because Reiss Nelson is doing so well.

"So, so brilliant" – Silva hails players after Fulham's win at Palace.

“Great competition between them is great for me and for the team as well. I know that Harry, like all the others, he wants to play from the start.

“I know his mood when he’s not playing, but the reality is that he has to be ready to help his team from the start, or if the manager decides a different way then from the bench.

“I’m here to take decisions, but he’s doing nothing wrong. When he’s going to be there he is going to be there because he deserves it.”

Fulham are seventh, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who play Arsenal on Sunday.







