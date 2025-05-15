Fulham take up options to extend contracts of Wilson, Jimenez and Traore

Fulham have confirmed they have taken up options to extend the contracts of Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore by a year.

It means the trio are now under contract at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026.

Fulham vice-chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan told the club website: “Harry has been a huge part of the success we’ve enjoyed under Marco Silva, scoring some vitally important goals, and it’s great to see him back.

“Adama and Raúl both joined in the summer of 2023, and their significant contributions have shown exactly why we wanted to bring them to the football club.

“I’m delighted that all three will be at Fulham for 2025/26, as we look to enjoy another successful Premier League campaign.”