Leeds keen on Fulham’s Wilson

Leeds have made an approach to Fulham for Harry Wilson.

The Yorkshire club have enquired about taking Wales winger Wilson, 28, on loan.

Fulham have rejected the proposal but talks between the clubs are continuing ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline.

Wilson, who moved to Craven Cottage in 2021, has less than a year remaining on his contract.

During the summer, the club took up an option to extend that contract until the end of this season.

There have been talks about a longer-term deal but no agreement has yet been reached.

“There’s definitely talks about that. I love it here and since I’ve come here I’ve felt very at home and playing in the Premier League,” Wilson told West London Sport’s Fulham podcast, Jack Kelly on the Fulham Beat, last month.

“I would say there are talks about it happening. We’re not close yet but let’s see what happens in the next few months and see if we can get something agreed.”