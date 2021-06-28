Parker’s departure for Bournemouth is confirmed

Scott Parker has been announced as Bournemouth’s new manager after his departure from Fulham was confirmed.

Parker, 40, spent 16 months at the helm at Craven Cottage.









He ended his playing career with a four-year spell at Fulham and returned to the club as a coach in 2018.

He took charge following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri and was unable to keep the Whites in the Premier League but led them to promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

However, Fulham were relegated to the Championship after just one season and will start life back in the second tier with a new manager.

There have been tensions behind the scenes, with Parker sometimes disagreeing with director of football operations Tony Khan.

Bournemouth have long been keen to install Parker, who won 37 of his 105 matches as Fulham boss.

Fulham announced on Monday evening that he had departed “by mutual consent” along with a number of his backroom staff: first-team coach Matt Wells, goalkeeping coach Rob Burch, head of sports science Alastair Harris, match analyst Jonathan Hill and performance coach Charlie Moore.

Chairman Shahid Khan told the club website: “Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our head coach. Scott’s departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however.

“We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters. And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward.”







