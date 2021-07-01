Silva confirmed as new Fulham boss

Marco Silva has been confirmed as Fulham’s new head coach

The former Everton manager, 43, has signed a three-year contract and will be assisted by former Whites star Luis Boa Morte.







Silva takes over following the recent departure of Scott Parker, who left for Bournemouth.

It is his fourth manager’s job in England – the Portuguese was at Hull and Watford before Everton.

He had been out of work since Everton sacked him in December 2019.

Silva’s managerial career has also included spells at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

“I’m really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club,” said Silva.

“I’m excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season.”

Boa Morte, a popular figure among Fulham fans, made 250 appearances during a six-and-a-half year spell at Craven Cottage.







