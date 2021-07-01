Silva agrees deal to take over as Fulham boss

Marco Silva has agreed a three-year contract with Fulham.

The former Everton manager, 43, is set to be confirmed as Whites boss later today.







He takes over following the recent departure of Scott Parker, who left for Bournemouth.

It will be Silva’s fourth manager’s job in England – the Portuguese was at Hull and Watford before Everton.

He has been out of work since Everton sacked him in December 2019.

Silva’s managerial career has also included spells at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.







