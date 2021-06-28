Bournemouth-bound Parker’s Fulham exit set to be confirmed



Scott Parker’s departure from Fulham is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Parker, 40, is set to leave Craven Cottage and take over as manager of Bournemouth.







The south coast club confirmed on Sunday that Jonathan Woodgate, who has been in interim charge since February, will leave when his contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of the month.

Parker ended his playing career with a four-year spell at Fulham and returned to the club as a coach in 2018.

He took charge following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri and was unable to keep the Whites in the Premier League but led them to promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

However, Fulham were relegated to the Championship after just one season and will start life back in the second tier with a new manager.

There have been tensions behind the scenes, with Parker sometimes disagreeing with director of football operations Tony Khan.

Bournemouth have long been keen to install Parker, who won 37 of his 105 matches as Fulham boss.







