Fenerbahce interested in Fulham striker Mitrovic



Fenerbahce are interested in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Turkish club have discussed a potential deal to sign Mitrovic, 26, on loan with a view to a permanent move.







Mitrovic has twice played a key role in helping Fulham achieve promotion.

He scored 12 goals in 17 appearances while on loan from Newcastle during the second half of the 2017-18 season, which ended with the Whites winning the Championship play-offs.

Mitrovic was then signed on a permanent deal, impressed in the Premier League despite Fulham going down, and again contributed to a promotion-winning campaign to help them go back up.

However, his latest spell in the top flight was a major disappointment. He scored just three league goals and spent much of the season on the bench.

Mitrovic has two years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.







