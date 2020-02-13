Blow for Fulham as Kongolo is ruled out for rest of season

Terence Kongolo has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The news is a big blow for promotion-chasing Fulham, who signed the defender on loan from Huddersfield Town less than a month ago.

Kongolo has not started a league game for the Whites, who are third in the Championship table and in the thick of the battle for a place in the top flight.

He suffered the injury just after coming on as a substitute during Fulham’s recent win at Blackburn.

Kongolo moved to west London after falling out of favour at Huddersfield, who signed him from Monaco for £18.5m in the summer of 2018.

On a brighter note for Fulham, Anthony Knockaert could be back in the squad for Saturday’s home game against Barnsley.

