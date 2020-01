Fulham confirm loan signing of defender Kongolo

Fulham have confirmed the signing defender Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Netherlands international, Kongolo, 25, was signed by Huddersfield from Monaco in June 2018 for a reported £18m and is under contract until 2022.

But he has fallen out of favour under Terriers boss Danny Cowley and has not played since November.

Kongolo, who previously won the Dutch title with Feyenoord, can operate at left-back or centre-back.

Fulham made an approach for him amid interest in Whites defender Joe Bryan from Southampton and Watford.

Fulham have also brought in Jordan Archer as a back-up goalkeeper.

Archer, 26, has been signed on a contract until the end of the season with the option of a further year.

He was a free agent following a recent short spell at Oxford United and previously made 144 league appearances for Millwall.