Mitrovic’s winner puts Fulham level on points with Leeds

Blackburn 0 Fulham 1

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s winner put Fulham level on points with second-placed Leeds.

Mitrovic’s goal – his 20th in the league this season – came midway through the second half at Ewood Park.

The Serbian striker collected Joe Bryan’s cross before turning and firing into the net.

Fulham had been the better side, with Blackburn goalkeeper Christian Walton stopping an own goal from Bradley Johnson and pushing away Tom Cairney’s strike.

Whites keeper Marek Rodak was barely called upon but delivered for his team when he eventually was, producing a fine late save to deny Sam Gallagher.

Fulham stay third but the result put more pressure on Leeds ahead of the Yorkshire side’s evening game against Nottingham Forest, who are also in the thick of the promotion race.

Fulham have now lost just once in nine matches – and Mitrovic’s goal was his 28th in 33 games for club and country this season.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Ream, Hector, Bryan, Onomah (Kongolo 81), McDonald, Cairney (Johansen 86), Cavaleiro (Kamara 90), Mitrovic, Cordova-Reid.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Christie, Knockaert, Sessegnon.







