Parker hails Mitrovic after Fulham victory

Scott Parker hailed Aleksandar Mitrovic after the striker’s goal gave Fulham a 1-0 victory at Blackburn.

It was Mitrovic’s 20th league goal of the season and kept the Whites very much in the chase for automatic promotion.

Boss Parker said: “It’s a big return for so early in the season. I think what makes me most proud of Mitrović today is his overall performance.

“We all see him for his goal and his technical ability with the way he plays, but I think he epitomised everything we needed today, and that was roll your sleeves up and, first and foremost, win a battle. He did that, and he deserved his goal.”

Fulham were the better side but had to battle as Rovers searched in vain for an equaliser.

Parker said: “I thought it was a well earned battle, a committed performance for an away game.

“Blackburn have not lost here in 10 – I think the last time they lost was in September.

“We knew the challenge that was coming and we stood up to that challenge. First half we matched them but didn’t get enough control, we weren’t as brave as I’d have liked us to be.”







