Fulham denied by controversial Millwall goal

Millwall 1 Fulham 1

Fulham had to settle for a point in a feisty London derby and missed the chance to go second in the Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Whites ahead after just three minutes at The Den, where Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s goal five minutes later was allowed to stand despite the Millwall forward appearing to be offside.

Jed Wallace missed a chance to put the Lions ahead when he fired a penalty against the bar.

And Fulham almost snatched victory when substitute Neesken Kebano’s injury-time effort struck the bar.

A win would have taken Fulham above faltering Leeds United but the leaves them level on points with the Yorkshire side and still very much in with a chance of promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Their goal – Mitrovic’s 21st in the league this season – was nicely worked.

Joe Bryan served up an excellent cross and Mitrovic drifted away from two defenders to nudge the ball home.

The Whites were well on top but were left furious after Bodvarsson, clearly in an offside position, netted after being found by Tom Bradshaw’s flick-on.

Worse almost followed for Fulham 12 minutes later, but Wallace missed with his spot-kick after Bryan had fouled Mahlon Romeo in the penalty area.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Arter (Kebano 88), Cairney, Decordova-Reid, Kamara (Cavaleiro 70), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, McDonald, Johansen, Christie, Sessegnon,








