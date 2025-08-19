Atalanta seemingly end pursuit of Fulham’s Muniz

Atalanta appear to have ended their pursuit of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

The Italian club recently made an offer for the Brazilian, but Fulham made it clear they did not want to sell him.

And Sky in Italy say Atalanta have agreed a deal to sign forward Nikola Krstovic from Lecce after accepting that Muniz will not be joining them.

Krstovic will reportedly undergo a medical on Wednesday and then complete a move.

Atalanta offered Fulham an initial £30m for Muniz, 24, although the proposed deal was potentially worth close to £35m with add-ons.

He was signed from Flamengo in 2021 and has made 83 league appearances for Fulham – 54 of them as a substitute – and scored 23 goals.

The 23rd was a last-gasp equaliser to secure a dramatic point against Brighton on Saturday.

Boss Marco Silva afterwards praised Muniz for his professionalism for playing amid the doubts over his future.