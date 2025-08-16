Silva hails Muniz after dramatic Fulham draw

Marco Silva hailed Rodrigo Muniz after the Fulham striker scored a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point at Brighton.

The 24-year-old was called upon from the bench and came up with a goal after former Fulham academy star Matt O’Riley had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot.

It came amid doubts over Muniz’s Fulham future, with Italian side Atalanta having made an offer for him.

Whites boss Silva said: “He deserves respect (for playing).

“Sometimes it’s not easy the rumours around themselves, the people around themselves, you are talking about their jobs as well.

“But I think he’s going to handle in the future even better these type of moments.

“He’s still young in my opinion. This is the third season he’ll have as a senior striker. He’s proved himself as a Premier League striker.

“He is going to be even better this season. He had a very, very good week, good work ethic. He’s a professional.

“Rodrigo created something with Fulham fans that is not so easy to do. Of course, first of all, they recognise his quality. And secondly, he’s a player who always gives everything for the shirt.”

Fulham needed a moment of inspiration at the end of the game, and when Muniz fired home, he celebrated in front of the jubilant Fulham fans.

The ball fell to the Brazilian in the box from a corner, and Muniz made no mistake to level the game at the death.

“Playing so well, scoring many goals or not, one thing that they are sure that he’s going to always give his maximum for the shirt and it’s what the fans, at the end, want,” Silva added. “He’s always going to give 100%.

“Nice to see that he scored and that connection is always there, and the fans they showed again the support for all the team throughout the game and of course for Rodrigo.”