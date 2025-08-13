Atalanta make offer for Fulham striker Muniz

Atalanta have tabled a bid for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

The Italian club have offered an initial £30m for Muniz, 24, although the proposed deal is potentially worth close to £35m with add-ons.

Fulham are reluctant to let him leave and would certainly want to sign another striker before agreeing to sell him.

The Brazilian was signed from Flamengo in 2021 and has made 82 league appearances for Fulham – 54 of them as a substitute – and scored 22 goals.

He scored 11 goals for the Whites last season, with seven of them coming in a 12-game purple patch during the second half of the campaign.

Muniz competed for a place with Raul Jimenez, who is 10 years older.

Fulham have been hoping that the younger man will go on to establish himself as the first-choice centre-forward at Craven Cottage.