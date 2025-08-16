Muniz’s last-gasp equaliser rescues point for Fulham

Brighton 1 O’Riley (pen, 48′) Fulham 1 Muniz (90’+6)





Rodrigo Muniz scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Fulham somehow salvaged a point in dramatic fashion.

Marco Silva’s side had been toothless in attack in their Premier League opener, managing just one attempt on target in normal time.

But after Kenny Tete somehow sidefooted wide from six yards in time added on, Muniz drilled in a fine low shot to earn a point in the final minute.

The Seagulls took the lead eight minutes after the break when Matt O’Riley scored against his former club from the penalty spot after Georginio Rutter bolted into the box and was brought down by Sander Berge.

Fulham posed a threat throughout but created very few decent chances despite some promising approach play and the best efforts of the impressive Josh King.

The 18-year-old midfielder, making just his second league start, was at the heart of the away side’s best moments and twice had penalty appeals ignored.

His first claim came when King’s jinking run was halted inside the six-yard box soon after Raul Jimenez had miscued in front of goal.

But the promising start failed to being any sort of control and Brighton steadily improved, with O’Riley’s powerful spot-kick into the bottom corner putting them ahead.

Fulham pushed for a late leveller, with more penalty claims when King tangled with Yasin Ayari

Tete’s dreadful late miss seemed to be the end of their hopes but Muniz struck to earn a point.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca (Castagne 84), Bassey, Berge (Cairney 66), Lukic, King (Smith Rowe 77), Wilson, Raul (Muniz 66), Iwobi (Traore 66).