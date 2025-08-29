‘Already too late’ for Fulham, says disgruntled Silva

Marco Silva has again made his frustration clear at Fulham’s lack of signings.

The Whites boss has been vocal about the need to add to the squad – the club have so far not signed an outfield player this summer.

Speaking on the eve of a west London derby against Chelsea, Silva questioned whether his side can compete with the limited resources he claims to have.

He said: “It’s difficult for me to say what is going to happen or not. It’s not like I expected.

“I think as a manager we don’t have other solutions if not to do it (sign players) because, if not, we are going to be not in the condition that we should be to play in the Premier League.

“But let’s see what’s going to happen. And in the end of the window you can see. I think we waste a lot of time. It’s already too late.”

The deadline for signing players is Monday evening, with the window closing at 7pm.

A deal to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze appears to be close and other signings are expected.

But Silva is still disgruntled with the timing of Fulham’s business.

“Of course the players should come, but it’s already too late,” he said.

“I’m here to try to adapt and to settle them as quickly as possible.

“But let’s see, nothing really more to say, just to say to you that nothing really is very, very close right now.”