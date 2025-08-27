Fulham close to signing winger Chukwueze from AC Milan

Fulham are close to signing winger Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan.

The Nigeria international, 26, looks set to move to Craven Cottage for around £21.5m.

He was on Fulham’s radar during the January transfer window and the club have maintained their interest in him.

A deal now appears to be close and the transfer could be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Chukwueze moved to Milan from Villarreal in 2023.

Fulham boss Marco Silva, who has bemoaned the club’s lack of transfer activity, has been keen to sign at least one winger this summer.