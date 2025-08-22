Silva again bemoans Fulham’s lack of signings

Marco Silva has declared that Fulham’s lack of signings is “our fault” ahead of the Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Fulham have still only signed one new player this summer, goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

With 10 days left in the window, the race is on for the club to fulfil Silva’s wishes of new signings through the door before the deadline.

“The reality is that two seasons ago, or even last season, at this stage of the season we have signed probably two or three players, but this season is completely different,” said the Whites boss.

“We had a plan and the plan did not go through. Simple as that and we have to look for ourselves.”

"It's our fault completely".

Marco Silva still not holding back on Fulham's lack of signings.#ffc pic.twitter.com/YIv2UEugfN — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) August 22, 2025

Silva has recently lamented that his side are still short in some areas and that the Fulham board have been “too passive” in the transfer window.

And he did not hold back when speaking at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

“It’s our fault, it’s not the fault of the market or something like that. The market is difficult for all the clubs, it’s getting more competitive,” said Silva.

“It’s been difficult like for all the other clubs and you have to just look for ourselves and it’s our fault completely. We as a club, we cannot be pleased at all.”