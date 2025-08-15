Silva doubles down on criticism of Fulham’s lack of signings

Marco Silva has again spoken about his frustration at the lack of Fulham signings ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Fulham have signed just one player this summer, goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte on a free transfer.

And the Whites boss did not hold back in letting his feelings be known on the eve of Fulham’s trip to Brighton, doubling down on his insistence that the club cannot stand still.

It came after he insisted the club have been “too passive” in the transfer market this summer.

“At the level that we’re (at), if you think that any moment of your career at this level, any manager, player, or club, if you are comfortable with what you’ve achieved – I think that’s the first mistake you are going to make,” said Silva,

“When I mention ‘We cannot stand still’ it’s because it’s the only way I can be in this job – to always want and demand more, to have the ambition to do more, it’s the way I see it. When I have this type of personality, I cannot stand still.”

Silva is in the final year of his contract, having signed an extension in October 2023.

He remained at Craven Cottage this summer despite speculation over his future.

But he is adamant that Fulham must build on the progress of the past few seasons.

“I want everybody to think in the same way because it’s the only way that Fulham can progress and improve,” he said.

“Until now, we haven’t achieved our (transfer) aims – not just us, it’s been difficult for many clubs. We haven’t given the step we wanted to give – simple as that.

“In the plan, in the organisation, one thing we have to do, we have to progress as a squad. We have been working hard to do it. The board have been trying their best, I believe. But, until now, I have to say, we have been too passive in that aspect.

“If you have a plan to renew with the player A, B, C and D and you have a plan to sign player A, B, C or D, you can work in both situations together. You don’t need to do one after the other. For my vision of football, I don’t see it in this way.”