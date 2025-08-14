Silva bemoans Fulham’s lack of signings

Marco Silva has complained about Fulham’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

The Whites will begin their Premier League season against Brighton this weekend and have so far only signed goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

That is not what boss Silva expected after a promising campaign last time around.

“Not the ideal scenario, I will not lie to you,” Silva said on Thursday afternoon.

“We have been too passive. Did I expect it? Of course not. It is what it is – it is the market.

“In some positions we are very short in numbers. Too passive. Unexpected, to be honest.”

Fulham have previously been active late in transfer windows and Silva is hoping that new additions are on the way.

“Fulham has a story where it’s normal that players sometimes come a little bit late or not,” he said.

“I know what we want and the plan was there. Unfortunately for us, until now we don’t have (players).

“Let’s hope until the end of the window we can force the positions that we need.”