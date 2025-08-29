Injured Palmer to miss derby and England games

Cole Palmer remains sidelined with a groin injury and will miss Chelsea’s derby clash with Fulham this weekend.

Palmer has also been left out of the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia because of the injury – his Blues team-mate Reece James has been included though.

Asked at his pre-match news conference how long Palmer might be out for, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said: “Cole we need to see day by day.”

England’s former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel left out Palmer after speaking to Maresca, who explained: “I spoke with Thomas a few times. It’s Thomas’ decision.

“He’s not available tomorrow, so it is quite normal that he has shown he has some problems.”

Maresca added: “When Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions. Hopefully tomorrow we can do the same.”

Benoit Badiashille and Romeo Lavia are both also still unavailable.

Maresca was speaking as Alejandro Garnacho was completing a £40m move to Chelsea from Manchester United and Christopher Nkunku was about to leave for AC Milan.