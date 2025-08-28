Chelsea agree fee for Garnacho

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international winger, 21, is set to move to west London for £40m.

Negotiations have been taking place between the two clubs and an agreement is now in place.

Garnacho is out of favour at United and is keen to leave Old Trafford in order to make a fresh start.

His arrival at Chelsea is likely to coincide with more departures, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson expected to be shipped out in the coming days.

The Blues have overhauled their attacking options this summer, also signing Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian.