Nkunku to complete move to AC Milan

Christopher Nkunku is set to complete a move from Chelsea to AC Milan.

A deal has been agreed for Nkunku to join the Italian club and he is due to undergo a medical on Friday.

His former club RB Leipzig were among others interested in Nkunku, but he is moving to the San Siro.

The 27-year-old France international has four years left on his contract and cost £52,000,000 when he was bought from Leipzig in 2023.

But he is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans and his departure has been on the cards for some time.

Bayern Munich recently expressed an interest in signing him on loan, but Chelsea want any move to be a permanent one.

Nkunku has started just 11 Premier League matches since his move to west London.

The last of those appearances came as a late substitute against Ipswich Town in April.

Chelsea on Thursday agreed a fee with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international winger, 21, is set to join for £40m.

His arrival at Chelsea will coincide with more departures, with the likes of Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson expected to be shipped out in the coming days.

The Blues have overhauled their attacking options this summer, also signing Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian.