Ziyech among ‘long list’ of Chelsea players nursing injuries

Hakim Ziyech is among a “long list” of Chelsea players who will be unavailable for Wednesday’s FA Cup game against Luton Town, according to Thomas Tuchel.

The Moroccan was not in the squad for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final penalty shootout defeat by Liverpool after picking up an injury during the Champions League game against Lille.

Andreas Christensen also missed the final through the injury, and Blues boss Tuchel says a number of players who did feature at Wembley are feeling the effects of such a gruelling match.







“The situation changed almost dramatically from this match,” he said.

“We now have a lot of players in physical overload and we have some injuries from the match.

“It’s actually, at this moment, too much to comment about. It would be a long list. We had training today and the physios and doctors are still working with the players.

“We can take the last decisions tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who is ready to play, because we want to be ready to play, but we suffered.

“It’s now a third time that we’ve played overtime and it was an intense match.”

Cesar Azpilicueta is one of those that could miss out, having hobbled off at Wembley with an injury.

Reece James returned to action after a hamstring tear but Tuchel admits he played far longer than was recommended.

“The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match and it was like over 70 in a final, with extra pressure and extra tension against Liverpool,” Tuchel added.

“We had a day off to clear our minds because it was not only a disappointment of course but it was also physically draining for us – physically demanding and that leaves us with a one-day turnaround to be ready tomorrow.”







