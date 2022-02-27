Tuchel defends Kepa and has ‘no regrets’ after Chelsea’s Wembley defeat

Thomas Tuchel defended Kepa Arrizabalaga and insisted he had “no regrets” about his decision to bring the goalkeeper on in the final minute of extra time against Liverpool.

Chelsea were beaten on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, where boss Tuchel brought Kepa on in place of Edouard Mendy for the shootout because of the Spaniard’s reputation for saving spot-kicks.

However, after every outfield player and then Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had scored with their penalty, Kepa blasted his over, handing Liverpool the trophy.







“I feel bad for him of course, but no blame,” said Tuchel.

“Unfortunately he could not save – the penalties were brilliantly taken – and it was harsh on him that he was the guy to miss the only penalty. But there’s no blame.

“We don’t know how it would have happened had Edu been on the pitch. No blame on him (Kepa). Of course blame me – I am the guy who makes the decisions.

“Sometimes it works out and sometimes it does not work out. This is the life of a football coach. So no regrets, and if there is blame then blame on me.”

Tuchel insisted he was “very proud” of his team’s performance in a final which “could easily have gone either way” and that they “should not lose sleep” over the result.







