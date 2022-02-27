Chelsea lose on penalties to Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties

Chelsea lost on penalties after a marathon shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

After every outfield player and then Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had scored from the spot, Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – brought on in the final minute of extra time because of his reputation for saving penalties – blasted over.









A thrilling final hadn’t produced a goal despite both teams having chances.

Chelsea were under pressure for much of the first half and Edouard Mendy produced a double save to prevent them going behind.

Mendy dived to his right to parry Naby Keita’s low shot and then did superbly to keep out Sadio Mane’s follow-up.

But Mason Mount – twice – and Christian Pulisic were guilty of spurning glorious chances.

In the opening stages, Pulisic shot straight at Kelleher from close range after being teed up by Cesar Azpilicueta.

And Mount missed a sitter shortly before and after half-time.

The lively Kai Havertz, again leading the attack, with Romelu Lukaku on the bench, collected Pulisic’s pass and played the ball in to an unmarked Mount, who fired wide.

Mount had an opportunity to make amends five minutes into the second half but, having beaten the offside trap to gather Pulisic’s chip over the top, he steered his shot against the post.

Chelsea then found themselves on the back foot again and appeared to have gone behind on 67 minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Mane to Joel Matip, who netted from close range.

However, the goal was ruled out after VAR established that Virgil van Dijk was offside in the build-up.

In an attempt to stem the tide, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel made a double substitution, replacing Mount and Pulisic with Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea then had a goal disallowed themselves when Havertz’ header crossed the line after he was found by Werner, who was offside.

And in extra time, Lukaku was marginally offside before netting after being put through by Trevoh Chalobah, while Havertz was more obviously offside when he fired in for the third disallowed Chelsea goal.

In the shoot-out, Marcos Alonso, Lukaku, Havertz, Reece James – who returned to action after injury – Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante, Werner, Thiago Silva and Chalobah all scored before Kepa’s miss handed Liverpool the trophy.

Kepa was unable to keep out any of Liverpool’s penalties, which were converted by James Milner, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Jota, Divok Origi, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konaté and Kelleher.

Chelsea: Mendy (Kepa 119), Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (James 57), Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho 115), Alonso, Mount (Lukaku 74), Havertz, Pulisic (Werner 74).

Subs not used: Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi.







