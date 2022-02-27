Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in a marathon shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final after a goalless 120 minutes at Wembley. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 8

Superb performances. Produced a number of stops, the pick of the bunch being a staggering double save in the first half.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Struggled badly in the first half, when he was given major problems by Sadio Mane. Improved after that though and in the end put in a decent performance.

Thiago Silva: 7

Typically classy and composed at the back. Barely put a foot wrong.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

As strong, committed and eager to get forward as ever.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Defended well and also got forward, setting up Christian Pulisic for an early chance. But he picked up an injury in the second half and was withdrawn.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Well short of his best in the first half, when Liverpool’s impressive midfield got the better of the Frenchman. As the game progressed, however, he began to have a bigger influence.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

A very tough game for Kovacic, who had his work cut out trying to contend with Liverpool’s midfield in the first half. He did better after that though. Replaced by Jorginho in extra time.

Marcos Alonso: 6

An unusually quiet game on the left flank. Did the basics well but posed very little threat.

Mason Mount: 6

Lively, but missed two excellent chances, firing wide from close range and then shooting against the post – both times when unmarked. Replaced midway through the second half.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Missed a sitter in the opening stages. Set up Mount in the second half but overall he needed to do more.

Kai Havertz: 7

Set up chances for Mount and Pulisic and was always a problem for Liverpool. Again operating as a centre-forward, Havertz linked play nicely and fully justified his selection once more.

Reece James: 7

A welcome return from injury as a second-half substitute. Looked sharp despite his recent lay-off.

Romelu Lukaku: 7

Did make an impact after coming on and was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed for a marginal offside.

Timo Werner: 6

Also caused some problems for Liverpool after coming on, but continues to lack composure in the box.

Jorginho: 6

Brought on in extra time. Did well during his short cameo and coolly converted his penalty.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5

Oh dear. Brought on in the final minute of extra time in the hope he would save penalties. He was unable to do so – and then blasted over from the spot to hand Liverpool the trophy.







