Swiss billionaire claims Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea

Roman Abramovich’s future as Chelsea owner has been cast into doubt after Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

Chelsea last week released a statement which said that Abramovich was handing over the “stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

It comes as leader of the opposition Keir Starmer and MPs have argued that Abramovich should be subject to financial sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of his alleged links with Russian president Vladimir Putin, which the Chelsea owner denies.







Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick: “Abramovich is trying to sell all of his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.”

Neither Abramovich nor Chelsea have responded to the claims.

He bought the club in 2003 for £140m and has overseen massive success during his time as owner, which includes the Blues winning two Champions Leagues and five Premier League titles.







