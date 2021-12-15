‘We’re on it’ – Tuchel confident Chelsea defenders will stay

Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Chelsea are confident of retaining the four defenders whose contracts are due to expire next summer.

Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen look set to sign new deals, while club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has indicated that he is relaxed about his future and expects to stay at Stamford Bridge.

But reports claim Antonio Rudiger could be set to join Real Madrid.







However, Tuchel says contract talks with the players are ongoing.

The head coach said: “We’re on it with patience. We’re on it also with confidence and we are on it with trust in the relationship between the players and the club.”

Unless they sign new contracts by the end of the month, all four players will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with non-English clubs in January and leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

“I think all of these players know very well how much we appreciate them and the big role they play in our plans,” Tuchel said.

“I think they are very aware of it and will not throw it away like this.

“Of course it’s their right now to do things, but it’s also their right to stay with us and be a part of the future of Chelsea Football Club.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel says N’Golo Kante will be on the bench for Thursday’s game against Everton.







