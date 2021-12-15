Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have not discussed making signings during next month’s transfer window.

The club have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

But with key men coming back from injury, head coach Tuchel has suggested that bringing in reinforcements is not on the agenda.

He was asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether a potential signing not being vaccinated against Covid-19 would put Chelsea off.







Tuchel suggested it would not, but added: “Anyway we are not in talks right now about bringing in players, because first of all we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be at full strength.

“We have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

Tuchel also confirmed that N’Golo Kante is back in the Chelsea squad after injury and will be among the substitutes against Everton on Thursday evening.







